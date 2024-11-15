Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $198.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.35.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

