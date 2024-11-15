Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.25 and its 200 day moving average is $136.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. This trade represents a 72.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.