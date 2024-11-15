Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 427 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.13.

IQVIA Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $202.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.86 and a 200 day moving average of $228.77. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

