First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,656,000 after acquiring an additional 687,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,117 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,720,000 after acquiring an additional 596,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 159,003 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

RDVY opened at $62.48 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

