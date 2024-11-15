First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,656,000 after acquiring an additional 687,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,117 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,720,000 after acquiring an additional 596,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 159,003 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
RDVY opened at $62.48 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
- What is a support level?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.