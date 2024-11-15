Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 24,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Allison Transmission by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.1 %

ALSN opened at $117.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $121.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 13.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 15.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

