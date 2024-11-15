Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Position Increased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,736.20. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,760 shares of company stock worth $30,026,712 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $191.55 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $197.14. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.25%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

