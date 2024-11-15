Versor Investments LP Takes $396,000 Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NARI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 113.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,481,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,324,000 after purchasing an additional 786,691 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 353.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,009,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,595,000 after purchasing an additional 786,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 561,562 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 1,219.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 394,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 364,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 120.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 472,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 258,444 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Inari Medical Stock Down 3.0 %

NARI stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.96. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $135,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,105,348. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 601,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,067,509.66. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,921,390 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

