Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 263,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 141,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 145,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $102.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.04 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $34,520.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,226.06. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $564,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,381.91. This trade represents a 72.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,351. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPT

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.