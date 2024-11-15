Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 34.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 38.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Hexcel Stock Down 2.1 %

HXL stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

