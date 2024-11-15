Versor Investments LP Sells 18,100 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 552.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in LKQ by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,772,000 after acquiring an additional 875,420 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in LKQ by 39.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,589,000 after acquiring an additional 873,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 230.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 705,040 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

