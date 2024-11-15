Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138,655 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Sylvamo stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $98.02.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.26. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SLVM shares. Sidoti began coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

