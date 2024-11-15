5,296 Shares in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMPO. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of CMPO opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,066. This represents a 83.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,571,238.95. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,641,727 shares of company stock valued at $80,370,824 over the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

