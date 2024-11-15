Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,564,000 after purchasing an additional 195,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,954,000 after buying an additional 821,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 802,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,519,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,646,000 after acquiring an additional 529,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 502,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,332.40. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 29.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.30%. The business had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.