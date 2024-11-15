Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,314,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,704,000 after buying an additional 206,654 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,939,000 after buying an additional 898,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,597,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,299,000 after acquiring an additional 54,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $120.36 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.