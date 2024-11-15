Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,199 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DLR opened at $178.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

