Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,301,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,592 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 65.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after buying an additional 520,661 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $10,392,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 540,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,851,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,907,000 after acquiring an additional 242,797 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

