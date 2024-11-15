Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 514.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $16,056,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,198,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 244,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 118,341 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth about $4,534,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 202.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 147,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 99,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.99.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

