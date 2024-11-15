Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 151 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 76.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.38. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.93 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.