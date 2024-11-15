State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,249 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 250,925 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 90.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 556,175 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41,893.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 628,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 54,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. This trade represents a 10.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. The trade was a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

