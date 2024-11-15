Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,101 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 671,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1,664.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $1,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. UBS Group upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

INVH opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

