ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth about $49,043,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in ITT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,340,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,823,000 after buying an additional 262,470 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after buying an additional 131,708 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 12.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 723,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,434,000 after buying an additional 80,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $151.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.50 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

