Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of X. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 339.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Glj Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

