BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Stock Holdings Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 114,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,733 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $5,750,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

