Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $984,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $196.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.48 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.82.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Baird R W cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.