HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook for MIRM Q3 Earnings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MIRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $90.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after acquiring an additional 704,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after buying an additional 432,824 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after buying an additional 436,349 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 677,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,384,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.