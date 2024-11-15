Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 5,980 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 10.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

