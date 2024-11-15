Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 5,980 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 10.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lantheus Stock Performance
Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus
Lantheus Company Profile
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lantheus
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.