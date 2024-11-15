Entropy Technologies LP Buys 7,448 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,478,000 after acquiring an additional 165,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 272,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,971,000 after purchasing an additional 143,521 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $39.74 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

