Entropy Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 88.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 4,375.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 357.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Down 2.0 %

OLN stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Olin Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,450. The trade was a 30.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

