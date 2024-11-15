8,550 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,607,000 after buying an additional 197,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Otter Tail by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Otter Tail by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 3.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,129,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Otter Tail Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.54. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $73.43 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.20 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

