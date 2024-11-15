Entropy Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 76.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,867 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $105.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $108.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $2,801,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,839. This represents a 37.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. The trade was a 64.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

