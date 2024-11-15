Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 3,197 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after buying an additional 262,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Summit Materials by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Summit Materials by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 62,173 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Summit Materials by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 108,620 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Summit Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SUM opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.14. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

