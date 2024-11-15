Entropy Technologies LP Invests $719,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 88,603 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,694,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $493.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.09 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

