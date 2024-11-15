Entropy Technologies LP Takes $823,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE RY opened at $122.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day moving average of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.