Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $229.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $156.98 and a 52 week high of $232.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

