Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

