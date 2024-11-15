Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PECO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 267.39%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

