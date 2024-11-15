Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,971 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,779.35. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,417 shares of company stock worth $5,301,728. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.68.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average of $134.43. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

