Entropy Technologies LP Sells 4,599 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Avnet by 35.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Avnet by 1.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AVT opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.25.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AVT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
