Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 6,275 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,630,719.70. This represents a 7.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa M. Dumont sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $96,655.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,571.08. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,855 shares of company stock worth $10,737,833 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Cabot Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

