Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,421,000 after acquiring an additional 477,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,636,000 after acquiring an additional 86,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,596,000 after acquiring an additional 262,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 869,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,985,000 after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $3,007,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,211.48. This trade represents a 22.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,145. This represents a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.2 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $235.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.55 and its 200-day moving average is $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $148.50 and a 1 year high of $245.00. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

