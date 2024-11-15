Sigma Planning Corp Sells 17,382 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,382 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 800,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,028,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 555.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8,495.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,686,000 after purchasing an additional 303,364 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $94.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.70.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

