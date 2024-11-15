Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE OR opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -90.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $71,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

