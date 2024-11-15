Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,299 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,299 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 37.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 2,466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,299,000 after buying an additional 3,398,423 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 1,180,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,850,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Copart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $57.34 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

