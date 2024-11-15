Entropy Technologies LP Sells 4,898 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

COLD stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -87.13%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

