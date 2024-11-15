Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 389 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 389 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,218 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
BUD stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $67.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
