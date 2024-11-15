Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $228,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $158,511,717.28. This represents a 8.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,224.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,167.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,092.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $914.50 and a 1 year high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

