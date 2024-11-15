Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ACWI stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $96.11 and a 12-month high of $121.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

