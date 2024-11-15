Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,029,000 after purchasing an additional 564,826 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $70,720,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 789.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 506,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,567,000 after purchasing an additional 449,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,071,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $174.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $181.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

