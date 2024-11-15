Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $225,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $141.83 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,527,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,571.64. The trade was a 25.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,373.76. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,648 shares of company stock worth $5,902,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

