Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 298.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Kerusso Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 42,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

